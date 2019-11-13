Fun / Weird News

Donald Trump Jr. ‘Triggered’ By Fake Book Cover Swap (More Upset It’s Better Than His)

by Nick Perkins

You would imagine Donald Trump Jr. to be truly “triggered” when tweets came that his new book cover had been trolled at a New York Barnes and Noble. The title to “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” was updated with a fake book cover (and some clever choice wording) by stunt comedy duo, The Good Liars, who amended the title to “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do Is to Earn My Father’s Love.” However, the real-life-looking Patrick Bateman was more than likely triggered that the updated fake cover was better and garnered more media attention than his. But then again, this is the best news the Trump family has had in a while. After all, their family motto is (reportedly): “No press is bad press, and even if it is, we’ll lie and say it’s perfectly good press.” Stay tuned for the two follow-up books by Trump Jr., rumored to be titled, “Greasy Sociopaths and the Family That Hates Them” soon followed by “Life After the White House: No One Will Hire Us (Please Hire Us!).”

Photo Credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post (Getty Images)

