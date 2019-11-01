Bold Apple Strategy Threatens to Take Away Your Internet If You Don’t Upgrade

We’ve all been there. You’re watching TikTok videos or creating new profiles to spy on your ex when, all of a sudden, your phone alerts you that you need to install the dreaded system update. You click “later,” and you keep clicking “later,” until your phone says, “Fuck you, I’ll do it myself.” And then the process repeats itself every three months. Unfortunately for users of older Apple technology, if they don’t update their phones and iPads by this Sunday, Nov. 3, they will no longer be able to connect to the internet! Apple says this is because of a GPS rollover issue, something that happens once every 19 years when devices with GPS need to reset themselves to provide an accurate measure of time, dates, and location. They’re clearly lying, though, because we didn’t even have iPhones 19 years ago! WTF, Apple? Maybe it’s time we say “later” to them once and for all and go analog. (Yeah, that’s never going to happen.)

Cover Photo: Liam Norris (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc. (Getty Images)

2/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Infold (Getty Images)

3/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)

4/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)



5/12 Strict Mom Requires Consent From Kids Before Coming to a Sleepover For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jackson Coldsweat (Getty Images)

6/12 Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters, Keeps That Fire in the Relationship For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jonah M (Getty Images)

7/12 Woman Swallows Engagement Ring in Sleep Thinking It Was a Dream, Gives Guy Immediate Cold Feet For more weird news, click here. Photo: Karl Tapales

8/12 Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety For more weird news, click here Photo: Knape (Getty Images)



9/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporwicz (Getty Images)

10/12 Altar Boys Use Weed for Censer, Resulting in Best Church Service Ever For more weird news, click here. Photo: P Deliss (Getty Images)

11/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

12/12 Occupational Hazard: Musician Ironically Killed By Bear While Recording Sounds of Nature For more weird news, click here. Photo: Windsor Wiehahn (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.