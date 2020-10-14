Living / Gear
Apple

See Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 Features, Following Tim Cook Showing Off All the Work He Didn’t Do to an Empty Room

by Christopher Osburn

With the same excitement Navin Johnson exclaimed that the “new phone book is here” in The Jerk, we scream at the top of our lungs every time Apple announces a new iPhone. And since we like to keep the unending cycle going, we were pretty stoked when Tim Cook announced the company would soon be dropping four new 5G smart phones.

At a virtual event on Tuesday, Cook confirmed what Apple heads (is that a thing?) were eagerly awaiting. The company will be dropping the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a smaller, lighter iPhone 12 mini. They all come with 5G (which definitely doesn’t cause COVID).

Just like previous phones, you’re going to have to pay a lot of cash to get your hands on one of these phones. The cheapest, the iPhone 12 mini, is $699. The most expensive, the iPhone Pro Max, is a staggering $1,099. Luckily, you probably won’t even notice because you pay monthly. You have to do what you have to do, right? It’s not like you’re going to settle for a Google Pixel 5 for much less than that.

Since we’ve reeled you in with the showmanship of Tim Cook, we figured the time was right to let you in on all the jaw-dropping (no sarcasm there) new features of this new smartphone. Check them all out below.

Photo: Apple

Macaulay Culkin Sports Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Moment on His Face Mask: And 10 Other Movie Moments We’d Love to See on Masks

Yelp Adds ‘Racist Behavior’ Alert: Now If Only the White House Could Get in on That

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.