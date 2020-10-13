Yelp Adds ‘Racist Behavior’ Alert, Now If Only the White House Could Get in on That

Photo: shironosov (Getty Images)

If you’re spending your hard-earned money at a new restaurant that you’ve never tried, you probably turn to Yelp for help. The site provides reviews and will help you decide if that new Tex-Mex joint down the street is actually worth your time. On top of the reviews, the site updates health inspections scores and safety measures. Overall, it’s a good resource any time let alone in the midst of the COVID pandemic. Now, on top of telling us if the food is good and the kitchen is clean, Yelp will alert users if a restaurant (or employee) is racist.

In a world of protests and obvious inequality, the addition of a customer alert for a “Business Accused of Racist Behavior” is something we can all take advantage of. Nobody wants to patronize a pizza parlor only to find out they have a history of bigotry towards a certain race or ethnicity. After learning that, even the pepperoni would taste pretty repulsive.

Photo: Yelp

There’s a reason for this new alert. According to Yelp, in the past four months, the company has been alerted to 450 cases of racist behavior at restaurants nationwide. While that doesn’t seem like a big number, literally any number should make you uncomfortable. The fact that 450 businesses have been put on record is quite sad.

While there’s no guaranteeing people won’t take advantage of this alert and flag restaurant they simply don’t like, that doesn’t take away from the potential benefits. Wouldn’t you want to know if your neighborhood bar and grill was refusing to serve certain people or was creating an uncomfortable atmosphere for certain races and ethnicities? We sure would.

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.