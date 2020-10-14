Macaulay Culkin Sports Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Moment on His Face Mask (And 10 Other Movie Moments We’d Love to See on Masks)

Recently, former child actor Macaulay Culkin tweeted a selfie while he was wearing a Home Alone-inspired mask that looked like his character Kevin McCallister’s shocked face from the ’90s comedy. We’re completely on board with Mac’s choice of safety attire as we’re tired of bland, boring masks with no character.

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

While it would be hard to find a more nostalgic film-related mask idea than that iconic scene, we’re going to try our darndest to find one. Below you’ll find a list of the best face-related movie moments we’d love to see in mask form as soon as possible.

1/10 Barbara Maitland When the Maitlands die in the beginning of Beetlejuice, it takes them a while to get used to being ghosts. If only someone could make a mask resembling the crazy, monstrous face Barbara uses to scare the Deetz family.

2/10 Austin Powers Sure, over the years, Austin Powers lost a little of its appeal. But, we’d still rock a mask featuring the snarled teeth of the titular secret agent.



3/10 Borat With the knowledge that we’re in for a new Borat movie this month, the timing is right for a Borat mustachioed mask that will make everyone yell "Jagshemash."

4/10 Jack Torrance If you can think of a better mask than Jack Nicholson’s “Here’s Johnny!” face, we honestly don’t want to see it. This one would be terrifying enough on its own.



5/10 Jules Winnfield It would be hard to argue that there’s a better character in Pulp Fiction than Jules. We want a mask featuring this smooth character while he eats his "royale with cheese."

6/10 Nux You might be unfamiliar with his name, but you likely remember Nux, one of the War Boys in Mad Max: Fury Road. The chrome paint-huffing servant of Immortan Joe has the perfect face for a spooky mask.



7/10 Pennywise the Clown You’ll never convince us that clowns aren’t terrifying, and you can thank Stephen King for that. The sharp, shark-like mouth of Pennywise is the perfect Halloween-style mask for this Corona-Ween.

8/10 The Predator Like Pennywise, the crab-like mouth of the Predator is perfectly suited for scary, fall mask adornment. Plus, it will make strangers stay far away from you.



9/10 The Joker If we’re looking for iconic mouths, it’s hard to beat the scarred, grotesque smile of the Joker from The Dark Knight.

10/10 Yoda While you might have to add some ears to the sides of this one, Yoda’s green mouth would be a pretty welcome change from boring one-tone medical masks.

