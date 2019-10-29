11 iPhone Accessories to Get the Most of Your Closest Friend (Discount Deals Inside!)
Let’s face it, your iPhone is likely your closest friend. You spend all your free time on it. Hell, you’re probably reading this on your iPhone right now. With the right accessories, your iPhone can be even more useful (and addictive). The only problem is having the time to comb through everything out there to find all the must-haves for the new iPhone. Fear not, dear consumer, for we’re done the work for you. All you have to do is keep reading and ready your wallet for our favorite iPhone accessories on Amazon.
Keywing iPhone Lens Kit
This Keywing iPhone Lens Kit is a must-have for if you want quality Instagram photos. The 9-piece lens collection comes with a well-designed mounting system and large glass optics that'll capture sharp images with little to no distortion.
Powr Fast Wireless Charging Pad
Powr Fast Wireless Charging Pad is 40% faster than standard charging. More importantly, it's compatible with any phone that has built-in wireless charging capabilities! It comes in three aesthetically pleasing alloy colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Jet Black.
Anker Portable Charger PowerCore With Coupon
With over 16,000 ratings, the Anker Portable Charger PowerCore, is the portable battery you want and need. The charger combines PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to deliver the fastest possible charge. Plus, it's selling with a 5% off coupon right now.
Kissral Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds
Kissral Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds are an affordable bluetooth earbud with impeccable sound. They come with a 3000mAh charging case that displays your earbuds battery life. So you'll never be left with dead earbuds. Best of all, they're offering a 10% off coupon, making these a steal.
Loncaster Silicone Pad iPhone Car Mount
Loncaster Silicone Pad iPhone Car Mount directly adheres to dashboards or smooth surfaces without any mechanical installation. It's easy to set up and won't leave any traces when removed. Bonus, it's on sale for 35% off right now.
Ainope Dual Port High Speed Car Charger
Antiope's Dual Port High-Speed Car Charger features a scratch-resistant zinc alloy exterior. Plus, it's built-in LED light, connecting your charger will always be easy. That way you'll never stab around blindly looking for the hole. At least not when it comes to your car charger. Amazon's also offering a 20% off coupon with purchase, so don't miss out.
OtterBox iPhone Case With Popsocket PopGrip
OtterBox's iPhone Case With Popsocket Popgrip starts with a thin lightweight 2-piece case to protect against drops, bumps, and damage that may occur. It's bonus Popsocket attachment comes separately and can be added to the OtterBox.
Cardly Stretchy Cell Phone Stick-On Wallet
Ditch your wallet to morph your phone into a carry-all pocket. With Cardly Stretchy Cell Phone Stick-On Wallet easily store credit cards in the back pocket and cash or keys in the front pouch.
HÄNS Swipe - Clean: Screen Cleaner
HÄNS Swipe - Clean is the product you've always needed. It not only cleans but disinfects disgusting screens. However, you're not limited to using it on your phone. Plus, it's portable and can be stored in a desk drawer or backpack. Most importantly, it can also be used for tablets and laptop screens, which we also recommend it for.
AmFilm Tech Matte Screen Protector
Look. Although a screen protector might seem like a no-brainer, why aren't you using one? The leading crime that can be committed against your BFF is a cracked screen. So, prevent scratches, crackd screens and generally extend your phones life by applying AmFilm Tech Matte Screen Protector ASAP!
Dizaul's Screen Magnifier for Smartphone
With Dizaul's Smartphone Screen Magnifier you'll finally be able to really enjoy watching videos on your phone. It works just like a phone projector screen, effectively doubling the size of your screen so you can enjoy HD movies and videos the way God intended. Plus, it's lightweight and portable, so you can enjoy its benefits anywhere at any time.
Which of these accessories will you be purchasing? Let us know what your iPhone 11 must-have item is in the comments!
