11 iPhone Accessories to Get the Most of Your Closest Friend (Discount Deals Inside!)

Let’s face it, your iPhone is likely your closest friend. You spend all your free time on it. Hell, you’re probably reading this on your iPhone right now. With the right accessories, your iPhone can be even more useful (and addictive). The only problem is having the time to comb through everything out there to find all the must-haves for the new iPhone. Fear not, dear consumer, for we’re done the work for you. All you have to do is keep reading and ready your wallet for our favorite iPhone accessories on Amazon.

Photo: Tommaso79 (Getty Images)

Which of these accessories will you be purchasing? Let us know what your iPhone 11 must-have item is in the comments!

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.