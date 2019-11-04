Mind-Reading Device Calms You Down For Only $150, Says Guy Who Never Smoked Weed

What will they think of next? Better yet, what will we think of next? Luckily, the world may soon know, thanks to the MUSE Brain Sensing Headband. The headband can supposedly read your mind and use said readings to calm you down for a mere $150. The band uses “proven” technology to measure brain waves and it guides you through a meditation using real-time analysis of those brain waves. Some people who have tried this black magic say it works surprisingly well. Others have said they didn’t notice a difference. Regardless, this is just one more step toward machines completely taking over and turning us into robots. For $150 bucks, it might be worth a shot, though you can pretty much get the same effect with a really good strain of weed.

Photo Credit: Coney Jay (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc. (Getty Images)

2/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Infold (Getty Images)

3/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)

4/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)



5/12 Strict Mom Requires Consent From Kids Before Coming to a Sleepover For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jackson Coldsweat (Getty Images)

6/12 Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters, Keeps That Fire in the Relationship For more weird news, click here. Photo: Jonah M (Getty Images)

7/12 Woman Swallows Engagement Ring in Sleep Thinking It Was a Dream, Gives Guy Immediate Cold Feet For more weird news, click here. Photo: Karl Tapales

8/12 Woman Brings Emotional Support Pony on Flight, Gives Everybody Else in Airport Anxiety For more weird news, click here Photo: Knape (Getty Images)



9/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporwicz (Getty Images)

10/12 Altar Boys Use Weed for Censer, Resulting in Best Church Service Ever For more weird news, click here. Photo: P Deliss (Getty Images)

11/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

12/12 Occupational Hazard: Musician Ironically Killed By Bear While Recording Sounds of Nature For more weird news, click here. Photo: Windsor Wiehahn (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.