Future Tech: The Crazy Virtual Reality Controllers of Tomorrow

by Alex Santa Maria

If you ever get the chance, go back and watch one of those soon-to-be 30-year-old movies about virtual realityLawnmower ManVirtuosity, Brainstorm; any of them will do. Afterward, load up Microsoft’s promo video for Young Conker, an augmented reality game released in 2016. You’ll notice several similarities, and we’re not even talking about the horrifying images on the screen.

We’ve reached a point where the nonsense dreams of past generations are starting to be realized, and they’re looking better than ever despite our first example. Now that we have a baseline of headsets available, the next decade could swing in any number of ways. It may not be overly successful right now, but there’s still a huge amount of untapped potential.

