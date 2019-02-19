Future Tech: 5G and VR Take Sports Fans Everywhere But the Locker Room
As it stands now, 5G in its truest form is little more than a pipe dream. The claims of 5G running around are less than impressive, and we have a ways to go before we’re really seeing that marked improvement. Still, we have a general idea of what the technology will do for us from day to day. Like the jump from downloading JPGs on dial-up to streaming video on broadband, 5G promises to introduce new avenues of content delivery for smartphone users. It’s that powerful, and it’ll be in play everywhere.
Hello, Sports Fans
Take sports, for instance. Fans are already used to a bit of a heads-up display thanks to years and years of first-down lines and other fancy graphics packages. When you go to games in person, it’s just not the same as watching at home. You just have less information at your fingertips.
With 5G and the coming time of wireless smart glasses, this can all change. Teams will be able to send out a signal across the stadium and you’ll be able to see everything you can see at home right out on the field. Sure, there might also be some injected ads in there, but that’s America.
Philly Flava
However, some folks won't even want to leave the comfort of their own home. These folks will have options too, and it's something we're already seeing in limited doses. NextVR is a platform agnostic service that provides video experiences and live broadcasts from sporting and entertainment events.
They already have videos you can watch on-demand that range from WWE PPVs to hockey and basketball. Fans can strap into their headsets and already get a close-up view of the action.
Up Close and Personal
While NextVR already has a limited slate of live-streaming events, the progress of mobile technology will only make this way more of a common occurrence. The headsets and goggles required for this type of up close and personal experience are only going to become more affordable.
As 5G takes hold, stadiums around the country will have the option of broadcasting their own intimate views of each event they hold. Whether it’s through an established brand or on their own, it’s an entirely new gold rush that many fans will be thrilled to be a part of.
Virtual Training Camp
For those fans who want to one day be part of the action themselves, tech can also help them reach that goal. Several colleges are already testing VR programs to train athletes on advanced techniques. Gamers always say that video games train their hand-eye coordination, but a round of Madden has nothing on getting hands-on time with grip controllers and feeling the ball hit your palms.
Even if this specific tech never makes it out to the public, the next generation of sports video games could use VR to give would-be quarterbacks and goalies a first-hand experience at living their dreams.
Wide World of Future Sports
From seeing the first-down line while you’re calling for popcorn to zooming into the turnbuckle while Daniel Bryan hits a flying headbutt, new technology will make sports fans very happy in the years to come. Time will tell if sports fans will get over having to wear techno goggles while enjoying the game, but we have a feeling that they might get over their fears with the right style of courtside programming. Just remember to keep the cameras on for halftime.
