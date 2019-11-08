Meanwhile in Florida: Teen Attacks Family With Knife After Getting ‘Cut Off’ From Eating Tomatoes (God Knows How She’ll React Over Chocolate)

Throwing a tantrum at the dinner table is typical for any kid. But throw a sharp knife (and a craze for fresh produce) into the mix, and we’ve got ourselves some weird news! It all began when little Katie Jade Gates was denied seconds of tomatoes during dinner, and things went south pretty fast. Yes, tomatoes.

After her request was rejected, Gates reportedly became so enraged that she pulled a kitchen knife and allegedly chased her elderly grandparents into the front yard and yelled, “Motherf*cker, I’ll stab you in your f*cking face!”

Suffice it to say, Gates was arrested and eventually released on $18,000 bail. Authorities are unsure if she was planning to cut them in hopes they’d squirt tomato juice. We’re just worried how she might react when she finds out we ate the last of her chocolate-covered pretzels…

Photo: themacx (Getty Images)

It must have been love: Upset Woman Sparks Apartment Blaze by Burning Love Letters

1/12 Stuck in a Rock Hard Place: Man Nearly Dies From Humongous Erection For more weird news, click here. Photo: Daniel Ingold (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida, Couple Attempts to Have Sex in Cop Car (Has Right to Remain Stupid) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Pixelchrome Inc (Getty Images)

3/12 Sh!ttin’ Golden Bricks! $6 Million Gold Toilet Stolen From Winston Churchill’s Home For more weird news, click here. Photo: Donald Iain Smith (Getty Images)

4/12 Overusing Your Phone in the Bathroom May Cause Hemorrhoids, Doctors Advise Faster Wi-Fi For more weird news, click here. Photo: Extreme Photographer (Getty Images)



5/12 Raw Deal: Arizona Woman Says Burger King Sold Her Uncooked Chicken Sandwich, Baffles Restaurant for Expecting Real Food For more weird news, click here. Photo: Boyloso (Getty Images)

6/12 Influencer Hell: Deleted Instagram Star Future Uncertain, Only Because We Can’t View Anymore For more weird news, click here. Photo: Global Stock (Getty Images)

7/12 Man Finally Gets Devil Horn Removed so He Can Wear Favorite Hat For more weird news, click here. Photo: Maciej Toporowicz NYC (Getty Images)

8/12 Apple Wall Charging Stand Looks Like Goofy Knob (Coincidentally What You Are If You Buy One) For more weird news, click here. Photo: Apple



9/12 Foul Creatures: Offensive Animals That Scientists Are Racing to Rename For more weird news, click here. Photo: John S Lander (Getty Images)

10/12 Women in Wyoming (And Bordering States) Can Now Go Topless in Public, Finally For more weird news, click here. Photo: Russel Monk (Getty Images)

11/12 Instagram Removes Following Tab, Invites Your Inner Stalker to Come Out to Play For more weird news, click here. Photo: Wundervisuals (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Attacks Woman With McDonalds Sauce Packets, Spices Up Life For more weird news, click here. Photo: Richlegg (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.