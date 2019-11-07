Fun / Weird News
Iowa Woman Killed by Explosion at Gender Reveal Party, Still Unlikely the End of These Terrible Parties

by Nick Perkins

According to NBC’s Chicago affiliate, an Iowa woman was recently killed at a gender reveal party. When the box featuring the gender was opened, it actually exploded, and the debris from the explosion struck the woman and killed her. We’re not trying to make a joke out of this because it really is quite sad. We’re also not trying to imply any wrongdoing on the pregnant lady’s part. What we’re saying is: the end of the world is upon us and the Antichrist has just claimed his (Or is it her? Did we ever actually find out the gender?) first victim.

Photo Credit: Mccallk69, Getty Images

