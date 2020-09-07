Fun / Weird News
Gender Reveal Party Sparks Wildfire, Time to Burn This Stupid Baby Shower Tradition to the Ground

by Mandatory Editors

Let’s get real: gender reveal parties are dumb. Not only are they un-woke, they’re misnomers. No one knows what their child’s gender is going to be; only the child knows that, and whether they want to “reveal” it to anyone should be their decision when they’re good and ready.

Ah, but common sense never stopped anyone from finding a stupid excuse to host a party and light things on fire. Such was the case in San Bernardino County, California, when a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at a gender reveal party caused what is now known as the El Dorado Fire. The blaze began on Saturday at 10:23 a.m. at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. From there, it spread north to Yucaipa Ridge and had torched as many as 7,050 acres by Monday morning. (That’s an actual photo from the scene above.)

More than 500 professionals, 60 fire engines, and four helicopters were dispatched to fight the flames. The communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls all had to be evacuated and a temporary Red Cross facility was set up at the Yucaipa Community Center.

After all this damage, we still don’t know if the baby-to-be is a boy or a girl!

No charges have been announced, but we hope Cal Fire sends a bill for all the damages to the expecting parents who couldn’t just delight quietly about their child’s gender when it was revealed in their doctor’s office like normal people do. Sorry, junior, no college fund for you. Given how idiotic your parents are, higher education probably wasn’t in the cards for you anyway.

