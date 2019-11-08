With Pay Phone Booths Gone, Superman Struggles to Find a Place to Change

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…wait. Where’s Superman? This is his cue. Where ya boi at? Phone booths are among the biggest casualties of the technology revolution. It’s a shame, really. Those mystical, magical towers of communication have now gone the way of the dinosaur — extinction. Now, don’t get us wrong. We’re addicted to our cellphones just as much as you are, but a certain part of us misses the symbolism of a phone booth. It represented a simpler time, a better time, a time when superheroes still existed and could change into their underwear, tights, and cape undetected. We miss those days. Now, when we need a hero, we have to FaceTime them and that is why we will forever miss the phone booth. Plus, that Colin Farrell movie was, like, really good.

Cover Photo: ROBYN BECK / Staff (Getty Images)

