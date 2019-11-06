Elon Musk to Replace Tesla Horns With Farts and Goat Noises (And Our Job Making Jokes Has Been Done For Us)

Elon Musk has always been a man of the people and, more often than not, he strives to give the people what they want. When it comes to his famed Tesla car, never has this been more evident. Beginning in September, electric cars sold in the U.S. are required to emit artificial noise when traveling under 18.6 miles per hour, in order to make up for the absence of noisy internal combustion engines. The reason for this is because electric cars are so quiet, pedestrians and other motorists might not hear one approaching and could then be struck by one. Or something. Whatever, it’s a weird rule, okay? The point is, Musk’s solution to this, according to one of his tweets, is to program Teslas to emit transient sounds like farts and goat noises. Because why wouldn’t that be an idea?

Sometimes the world writes our jokes for us, and this is an example of that. But we are never ones to pass up an opportunity, so allow us to suggest alternative sounds Teslas could make:

The ‘60’s Batman theme song (because we’re pretty sure Musk actually is Batman)

“Charlie bit my finger”

Roseanne Barr singing the national anthem

Various Trump-isms

Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” From Titanic

The bagel guy yelling

“The Thong Song”

“Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson

Your mother-in-law

That cat who kept saying “yassss”

