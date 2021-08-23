Elon Musk Unveils ‘Tesla Bot,’ Says People Will No Longer Have to Do ‘Physical Work’ (Because That’s the Worst Part of the Human Experience)

Elon Musk is at it again. The Tesla founder and CEO, wannabe space cowboy, and all-around weirdo has announced his latest innovation: the Tesla Bot, a humanoid AI robot that he claims will eliminate the need for “physical work” in the future.

“It’s basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous,” Musk said after unveiling the 5-foot, 8-inch, 125-pound robot at Tesla’s AI Day. “In the future, physical work will be a choice.”

The bot, tentatively dubbed “Optimus,” is built from similar materials as Tesla’s (notoriously fallible) Autopilot software. It can carry 45 pounds, lift 150 pounds, and run 5 miles per hour.

But don’t worry about bots destroying the human race – Musk assured people that they will be able to easily overpower and/or run away from them. (Uh-huh. Yeah. Right…)

“Talk to it and say, ‘please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that wrench,’ and it should be able to do that,” Musk said. “‘Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.’ That kind of thing. I think we can do that.”

Twitter had some thoughts on this.

When I surprise my girlfriend at home and find Tesla Bot’s shoes outside pic.twitter.com/RYUgvZhjlJ — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) August 20, 2021

But can you have sex with it? — Tony Chavez (@TonyCha38606641) August 20, 2021

can’t he just make the Tesla not crash into things… — Paul C (@PaulMtascp) August 20, 2021

There are so many things wrong with this whole concept that we don’t even know where to start. But let’s hit these points: people need jobs, and some of them would be financially bereft without those minimum wage jobs that Musk seems hellbent on eliminating. Not to mention that (gasp!) some people like doing physical labor. Oh, and we’re all totally terrified of bots taking over.

So let’s hope these bots go the way of Musk’s robotaxis – meaning, they don’t quite get off the ground. Humans aren’t that eager to be replaced, Elon. Except you – we could totally substitute a bot for your existence and that’d be just fine.

Cover Photo: Tesla

MORE NEWS: