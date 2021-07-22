‘Billionaire Flesh Rocket’ Dildos Modeled After Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Promise Out-of-This-World Orgasms

We should have seen this coming. Or should we say cumming? Adult entertainment company CamSoda has just launched a trio of dildos inspired by the “Billionaire Space Race” between Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

Dubbed the Billionaire Flesh Rocket series, the stimulating new sex toys include the Blue Orgasm (a play on Blue Origin), Space Sex (SpaceX), and Galadick (VSS Unity). These new designs are going into production and will be available for pre-sale soon.

Photo: Camsoda

“Right now billionaires are getting off by going to space in their rockets. With our line of Billionaire Flesh Rockets, people who can’t afford a ticket aboard the VSS Unity, Blue Origin or Elon’s SpaceXrocket can get off in a different way and penetrate the o-zone,” said CamSoda VP Daryn Parker. “Go boldly into where no one’s gone before, explore Uranus and maybe even have a close encounter of the pantless kind. Screw being pluton-ic! Grab your Billionaire Flesh Rocket today.”

Given how hard Jeff Bezos was trending on Twitter this week with the Blue Origin mission to space – and the number of tweets mocking his rocket for its undeniably phallic aesthetic – it was only a matter of time until sex toy makers got in on the action, too.

We just have one favor to ask as you or your girlfriend are enjoying your new dildo: please don’t fantasize about any one of the aforementioned billionaires while getting off.

Cover Photo: CamSoda

