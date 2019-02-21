Bug Out in the New Volkswagen Electric Dune Buggy

Photo: Volkswagen

Years before any of us were old enough to drive, Volkswagen had a special vehicle in their fleet. The dune buggy was the hot toy for grown-ups who liked to play in the sand back in the day. Now the German car giant is blessing the new generation with a rebirth of the old classic.

VW recently announced they’re bringing back the Beetle-based dune buggy, this time making it electric for some earth-friendly off-roading. The company released photos of the concept vehicle and, we have to admit, we want to break one of these in with a ride through the desert.

“A buggy is more than a car. It is vibrancy and energy on four wheels. These attributes are embodied by the new ID. BUGGY, which demonstrates how a modern, non-retro interpretation of a classic can look and, more than anything else, the emotional bond that electric mobility can create,” said Klaus Bischoff, head designer at Volkswagen, in a press release.

This new version is based on the California dune buggies that were popular back in the ’60s and ’70s. It’s a proper throwback that hits nostalgia for older generations and new-world fun for us younger types.

The new buggy is pegged to be revealed at the 89th International Geneva Motor Show which takes place March 7 – 17. We hope to get behind the wheel of one of these soon after that. We can imagine the scene now…