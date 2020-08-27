RNC Speeches Reportedly the ‘Super Bowl For Fact-Checkers,’ Trump to Be Covered in Red Pen After Thursday’s Hate Speech

Fact-checkers should be considered essential workers. They keep us all honest and maintain the integrity of the press. The Trump administration has kept fact-checkers busier than ever, and this week, the RNC has provided ample opportunity for fact-checkers to flex their muscles.

CNN has been fact-checking the speeches every night of the RNC. The cable news giant said the first night of the RNC contained “more dishonesty than four nights of DNC.” Night two was “riddled with dishonesty” despite Melania Trump’s pleas for “total honesty.” And night three consisted of “egregious false claims and careless inaccuracies.”

Up next is Trump’s keynote speech, which is sure to be full of vitriol, scare tactics, and bald-faced lies. The Republic strategy at this year’s convention so far has been painting an apocalyptic version of America they claim will become reality if Democrats take back the White House. If past speeches provide any blueprint, Trump’s talk will be long, meandering, and will likely double down on the fear mongering and offensive statements that appeal to his white, conservative, racist base.

No matter what he says, fact-checkers will be standing by to call out the bluff, bluster, and bullshit that Trump projectile vomits every time he’s behind the podium. If we could, we’d take all those fact-checkers out for a beer to thank for their service to a country that so desperately deserves better.

Cover Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Presidential Candidate Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.