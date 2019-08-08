Sexual Skeletons: 13 Things Most People Aren’t Willing to Address in the Boudoir

They might be faking it.

As many as one out of three women has difficulty reaching orgasm during sex. Given how many things can get in the way of coming (exhaustion, stress, nervousness, overstimulation, performance anxiety, a full bladder, some other physical issue), it’s really a miracle that women ever come at all. Faking it isn’t always a malicious act. Sometimes she knows she can't get there but she doesn’t want her partner to feel like they failed. Or she’s tired and just wants to go to sleep. Or she might be embarrassed. Whatever the cause (and response), there’s no easy way around this. Ultimately, she’s going to have to come clean about whether or not she’s coming and you’re going to have to figure out how to fix that together. And while it might be harder for a man to fake it (see: physical evidence), it’s not unheard of.