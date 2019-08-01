12 Strange Sex Toys You Can Surprisingly Buy Right Now On Amazon

There’s a reason Jeff Bezos is the richest man on Earth. With the invention of Amazon, he’s provided people the ability to buy anything they can imagine from the privacy of their home. While some people may consider this to be a convenience for convenience’s sake, it’s more than that. It’s about having the autonomy to buy the weirdest stuff without ever even having to put pants on. Amazon has broached the final retail taboo, sex toys, and stocks tons of them. This way you never have to set foot in that creepy sex shop in the industrial part of town. So put on your finest robe, pour yourself a drink, and let us introduce you to the best of Amazon’s sex toy collection.

Photo: JackF (Getty Images)

Well, will you be perusing the isles of Amazon’s collection of sex toys? Or do you like to do it the old-fashioned way? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.