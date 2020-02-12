Find Your Two True Loves Both This Valentine’s Day: Adopt a Dog With Coors Light

Attention boozehounds. If you ever needed a lifelong drinking buddy to bring you cold ones from the fridge and laugh at your lowbrow jokes, Coors Light has your back. This Valentine’s Day, the purveyor of Rocky Mountain ambrosia is offering to pay your doggy adoption fees. For 1,000 lucky new fur dads and moms, Coors is reimbursing $100 of the adoption costs and all you have to do is pick out your new shelter dog, text “COORS4k9” with a picture of the adoption receipt to 21830 (and be of drinking age, of course).

The adoption hookup ends Feb. 21, so hurry up and jump into the relationship you’ve been meaning to start since you were old enough to pub crawl. With the $100 you get back, you can presumably purchase a keg of Coors Light. (Or a better beer that actually gets you drunk in a reasonable amount of servings.) Either way, there’s no true love like that of a good dog, so what are you waiting for? It’s what Valentine’s Day is all about.

Photo: Fernando Trabanco Fotografía (Getty Images)

