The Mandatory Do’s and Don’ts of Open Relationships

Do: Soul-search before you dive into an open relationship.

It’s time to ask the tough questions – of yourself. Why do you want to try an open relationship? Is this an attempt to make up for something lacking in your primary relationship or will this add to an already stable and satisfying arrangement? What do you think you will get out of it? Who do you have your eye on? What will you do if someone falls in love? Can you handle rejection? How will you know when it’s time to stop? Are you willing to risk your primary relationship for this? Get out that crusty old journal and start exploring your psyche.

Don’t: Fool yourself into thinking that polyamory is no big deal.