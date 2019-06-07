How to Handle Your First Threesome Like a Man

Welcome to your first threesome. (Let’s hope it won’t be your last.) Instead of getting too up in your head about getting it on with more than one person, you’re going to have to play it cool. Luckily, the fine art of the ménage à trois can be mastered by anyone, even you. So take some notes because this is one lesson you’ll want to learn the first time around.

1/5 Decide The Kind Of Threesome You Want To Have In theory, a threesome sounds cool and easy. But there's a bit of forethought that needs to go into things before the sex can begin, like deciding the kind of three-way that most excites you. Here's a list of the options for men. We left off the coveted all-women threesome because you don't deserve it and probably haven't leveled up hard enough to even know it's an option. Two men, one woman One man, two women All men Gender-fluid threesome

2/5 Bring It Up To Your Significant Other A threesome isn't something you spring on someone. Even though it sounds erotic to you, it may not be for them. Before involving the person you're dating in actualizing your menage a fantasy, you should see how they feel about adding a third person into the mix. Getting their consent, even if it's just so you can have a threesome without their participation, is healthy.

3/5 It's Not Going To Be All About You You might expect to be the center of attention, but you will be surprised by how quickly you'll become a spectator. Don't throw a fit. Sometimes the nicest part of the threesome is when you get to watch. Instead of brooding on the sidelines, make yourself useful by engaging in a sensual way. Rub their bodies, brush their hair out of the way, make sure everyone is hydrated. Being a considerate lover is highly underrated and it shouldn't be.

4/5 Get Over Your Sexual Hangups If the woman you're with says she wants your third to be a guy, deal with it. The same can be said for adding another woman. Most often, threesomes just kind of happen. You can put a lot of planning into creating the perfect scenario, but that doesn't mean things will play out exactly how they do in your fantasies.



5/5 Let Go And Enjoy It Once things start, just lean into how it all naturally unfolds. Everyone will figure out where they fit, literally, and you'll likely just be reacting to the pure sexual power of the situation.

