Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Says Threesomes Have Made Her a Better Person, Father Might Have a Few Hundred Pitstops on the Road to Redemption

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought we were done hearing the name Giuliani in the news, along comes this bombshell. Caroline Rose Giuliani, daughter of the notorious former mayor of New York City, has come out in a Vanity Fair piece singing the praises of threesomes.

But wait. It gets even more outrageous. The 32-year-old claims that three-ways have made her a “better person.” She details how she ended a relationship that was on its way to engagement because the guy in question didn’t appreciate her “weird wildness.” Once she got free from him, she brags about how she “broke my stainless steel bed frame with tons of great (and safe) sex.” She eventually signed on to a website for “unicorns,” aka women who like to have sex with couples. She then describes an encounter with one such couple, the female half of which wanted Giuliani to dominate her but be submissive to her boyfriend. She obliged, and had what seems to be life-altering experience.

“My curiosity, open-mindedness, and sense of adventure are three nonnegotiable, defining elements of my identity. But it wasn’t until I started sleeping with couples that I shed my shame about those qualities, let alone embraced them in all areas of my life,” Giuliani wrote. “Finding the strength to explore these more complicated, passionate aspects of my personality became the key to harnessing my voice and creative spark, which in turn helped me better cope with depression, anxiety, and the lingering cognitive effects of adolescent anorexia.”

It’s almost as if Giuliani is suggesting that threesomes are a panacea for whatever ails you! (Too bad letting your freak flag fly didn’t work so well for her father.)

“I want to live in a world where we talk about sex as comfortably as we talk about food or the weather,” she concludes.

We can get behind sexual experimentation, consensual non-monogamy, and even threesomes as a vehicle to personal growth, but we really don’t need to hear the dirty details, at least not from Caroline. All we can picture when we see her byline is her father’s ugly mug – and there isn’t much of a bigger boner-killer than that.

Cover Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor (Getty Images)

