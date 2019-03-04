Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
Cheater Cheater

Cheater Cheater: 7 Unfortunate Events To Follow Ruining Your Relationship

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Thamrongpat Theerathammakorn / EyeEm (Getty Images)

So, cheater, you couldn’t keep it in your pants and didn’t talk about how bad things were with your significant other. Now you exist in that otherworldly hell better known as the post-cheating blues. Your penis might have won the battle, but your life loses the war. If you don’t believe us, here’s a list of the worst things to expect when she catches you stepping out.

Infidelity for dummies: The 5 Reasons Most Men Cheat

Wedding day cheaters: Confessions From People Who Cheated On The Day They Said ‘I Do’

What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened as a result of your cheating? Share your sad-ass stories in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.