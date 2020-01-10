Cheating Forecast: How Likely You Are to Cheat Based on Your Zodiac Sign

No one wants to date a cheater, especially if you’re looking for the real thing. However, cheaters are real and they’re out there screwing up good relationships thanks to their killer ability to screw anything that walks. Obviously, this can put a bit of a damper on a healthy monogamous relationship, but fear not. EduBirdie crunched the numbers to discover which zodiac signs cheat the most and why. If you’ve somehow managed to live this long and aren’t sure if you’re the cheating type, keep reading to find out.

Photo: FG Trade (Getty Images)

Keep it in your pants: The Top 10 Cities For Cheaters (And How They Got So Damn Unfaithful)

1/12 Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Only 11 percent of Capricorns cheat. This is only because they're nit-picky jerks who are too lazy to stray.

2/12 Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Aquarians only cheat about 10 percent of the time, but not because they're faithful. They're just so aloof they can't be bothered to care about dealing with a new person.

3/12 Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) Twelve percent of Pisces people cheat, but if you ask them about it, they'll say it wasn't cheating because they're in love. These crybabies will convince you their cheating is your fault. Don't fall for it.

4/12 Aries (March 21 – April 19) Aires people are self-indulgent assholes who don't care about anyone but themselves. More often than not, they take something good and burn it to the ground. This is why 34 percent are likely to be unfaithful.



5/12 Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Taurus people cheat about 17 percent of the time. That's because they'd rather snuggle up with a pizza and their favorite blanket than deal with someone new.

6/12 Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Nearly a third of Geminis (31 percent) are cheaters. That's because they want what they want. And sometimes, what they want is anyone willing to bang them and leave immediately after.

7/12 Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Don't expect much from Cancers when it comes to cheating. Only 13 percent of them step out on their partner. Unfortunately, these emotionally unstable people are more likely to murder you for cheating on them. Consider yourself warned.

8/12 Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) More than any other zodiac sign, Leos are the most likely to be cheaters, with 36 percent guilty of infidelity. This is because they think they sun rises and sets on their genitals. Which, consequently, is why they're always screwing around.



9/12 Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Virgos are one of the least likely zodiac signs to cheat, with only 6 percent succumbing to temptation. This is because they're too boring and anal retentive to find the perfect person to cheat with.

10/12 Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) You won't catch a Libra making time for anyone other than their partner. Only 7 percent of them admit to cheating. That's because they're so in love with being in love they're blind to how horrifying their relationship actually is.

11/12 Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Scorpios are naturally suspicious, but not natural cheaters. Only 9 percent of them have been unfaithful. Instead of spending their time messing around on you, they'll be tracking your every move. Don't let them catch you. You'll regret it forever.

12/12 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) It's not that a Sagittarius won't cheat, it's that they'd rather just leave your ass. That's why only 23 percent of them admit to being a charlatan in a relationship.

Is the data correct? Are you a cheater thanks to your astrological sign? Let us know if this is your new excuse for being a bad boyfriend in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.