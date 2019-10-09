Navigating a Fun New Relationship Where You Both Battle Depression

Learn Each Other’s Love Language

If you’re unfamiliar with love languages, it’s a list of universal ways people both give and receive love. The five types of languages are: touch, time, gifts, acts of service, and words of affirmation. For example, touch means "Hold my hand while I make these tacos." Time means, "Let’s make tacos together." Gifts means, "Here’s a taco." Acts of service means, "I made you a taco." And words of affirmation means, "I really like this taco."

To be serious, though, understanding each other’s love language can go a long way in navigating a relationship, whether the individuals are depressed or not. Giving time or touch is sometimes all it takes to let your partner know that this, too, shall pass.