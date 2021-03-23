Culture / Entertainment
Simpsons Fans Call Out Show For Timeline Error; Producer Reminds Them ‘It’s All Made Up’

by Mandatory Editors

There are casual Simpsons fans and hardcore Simpsons fans. You don’t want to piss off the latter ones – or try to pull one over on them. Case in point: viewers spotted a “continuity error” and called out the head honchos of the show about it.

The mistake in question was in Episode 15 of Season 32, “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars?” In the episode, there’s a flashback of 14-year-old Homer in the ‘90s as a DJ. This clashes with prior episodes that showed Homer as a teen in 1974.

“Homer was now a teenager in the late 90s, meaning his hypothetical birthday is later than Bart’s was at the start of the show,” one Twitter user pointed out. “Homer is now younger than Bart. HOW LONG CAN THEY KEEP IT UP THO”

Another fan pointed out a different flub – that this new timeline meant Homer’s dad Abe would have been a Vietnam Vet rather than a WWII vet as previously shown.

And yet another fan made a stunning – and downright offensive conclusion:

The bru-ha-ha finally caught the attention of Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman, who got a little snarky is his clap back.

“Continuity Alert: Sunday’s @TheSimpsons playfully re-interprets the show’s timeline to allow Homer to be a teenager in the early ’90s,” he said. ”‘The Simpsons’ is a 32-year-old series where the characters do not age, so the ‘canon’ must be elastic / contradictory / silly.”

But wait! There’s more!

“This does not mean other beloved classic @TheSimpsons flashback shows didn’t happen,” he continued. “None of this happened. It’s all made up. Every episode is its own Groundhog Day that only has make sense for that story (if that).”

As Selman points out, the show was never meant to be a realistic depiction of a family. (Hello, just look at that yellow skin and blue hair.)

The producer ended on an uplifting note: “If you love, hate or are completely indifferent to our Silly Putty paradoxical continuity, thank you so much for watching / caring about @TheSimpsons at any point in its 100000 years of existence.”

So keep watching, Simpsons nerds. But don’t take any of it too seriously. It’s an animated sitcom, after all.

