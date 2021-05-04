Meanwhile in Australia: Gender Reveal TikTok Ends With Viral Sad Man Who Clearly Didn’t Hear What He Was Hoping For

Photo: tiktok.com/@matthb92

Let’s get this out in the open right away: gender reveal parties (in theory) are OK. If you want to make a big deal out of whether you’re having a girl or a boy, go ahead. Just don’t bring explosives, wild animals, or pyrotechnics into the equation. Pretty much don’t design some elaborate gender reveal situation where someone could lose an eye, limb, or worse. Also, if you’re going to have a gender reveal party, don’t have a specific gender that you want way more than the other. Because you have a 50% chance that you’ll be bummed and look like an idiot on TikTok.

That’s exactly what happened recently in Australia when a father, obviously hoping that his second child was a son, found out (in front of friends and family) that he was having another daughter. He should have known that his day wouldn’t go as planned because the gender reveal itself was inside a giant black balloon. If that’s not ominous, we don’t know what is.

He popped the balloon and saw pink confetti and streamers explode out. Instead of being excited that he’s actually having a child, he immediately showed his displeasure by dropping an F-bomb and throwing the popped balloon on the ground like a miserable child.

People on the internet are split as to whether or not the man is being a baby about the whole situation, but we can all agree that the moment the gender was revealed was extremely awkward and cringe-worthy. Let’s hope his daughter doesn’t see this video in the future.

