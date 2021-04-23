Nostalgia Alert: Ghostbusters Cereal Hits Shelves Again Soon, We Still Haven’t Eaten All the Boxes We Got in the ‘80s

Photo: General Mills

If you somehow don’t already know, 1984’s Ghostbusters is a legendary paranormal comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. It follows the titular ghostbusters as they investigate ghostly sightings in New York City. It was such a hit that a follow-up called Ghostbusters: II was released in 1989. A female-driven 2016 reboot ruffled some feathers but was actually a pretty funny movie. This brings us to 2021. With Ghostbusters: Afterlife set to hit theatres (and streaming services) in November, General Mills is launching a nostalgic cereal to pay homage to this ’80s cult classic.

If you were around to watch Ghostbusters in the ’80s, you might remember that during that decade, there was a cereal made to pay tribute to the spooky movie. It had “crunch-bursting fruit flavor with marshmallow ghosts,” according to the wording on the box. Whoever made the 1980s cereal definitely missed a big opportunity as they didn’t include little Stay Puft Marshmallow Men in the cereal.

Sadly, it looks like General Mills also missed this opportunity as press releases state that the new iteration of the cereal also features fruit-flavored sweet corn puffs and ghost-shaped marshmallows. It does however add ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows that would make Slimer’s mouth water.

The limited-edition cereal will come in regular and family-sized boxes for a suggested retail price of $2.50 and $3.99, respectively. There’s no set date about when and where you’ll be able to buy this nostalgic cereal, but we’re definitely going to grab a box as soon as it hits shelves.

1/12 Awesome Mom Uses Deepfake Nudes to Frame Daughter’s Cheerleading Rivals, That’s the Spirit Click here for more weird news. Photo Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

2/12 Reddit Tale of Woman Who Accidentally Left Handcuffs Out When Boyfriend’s Mom Visited Goes Viral Click here for more weird news. Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)



3/12 Wedding Limo Catches Fire on Way to Ceremony, Bride Starting to Think Universe Is Trying to Communicate With Her (Or Is God a Jealous F-Boi?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Tom Merton (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in San Francisco: Woman Who Coughs on Uber Driver Earns Jerk of the Year Award, Turns Herself In To Receive It (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Subhakar Khadka (Dashcam Footage)



5/12 Meanwhile in the Bathtub: Woman Finds Herself in Giant Bowl of Hot Chocolate After Bath Bomb Fail Click here for more weird news. Photo: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou (Getty Images)

6/12 RANKED! The Dumbest Conspiracy Theories on Social Media (Including TikTokers Burning Snowballs to Prove Winter Is Fake News) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Tero Vesalainen (Getty Images)



7/12 Covid Vaccine Site Asks People Why They Got the Shot (And Their Answers Are Hilarious) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Twitter

8/12 Laser-Beam Prototype Aimed at Mosquitoes Awaits Expected Backfire From Marjorie Taylor Green Click here for more weird news. Photo: Marjorie Taylor Greene



9/12 Twin Babies Freak Out at Dad’s Clean-Shaven Face in Viral Video, One More Reason We’re Never Shaving Again (Or Having Kids) Click here for more weird news. Photo: YouTube / New York Post

10/12 Meanwhile in England: Weasel Riding Woodpecker’s Back Feels a Bit American, Only a Matter of Time Before Marvel Gets Involved Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Le-May



11/12 Runaway Ronald: Statue of McDonald’s Mascot Clown Stolen, And Yes They Actually Want it Back Click here for more weird news. Photo: volkankurt (Getty Images)

12/12 Meanwhile in Georgia: Armed Bystander Thwarts Chick-Fil-A Robber, People Really Are Struggling Out There Click here for more weird news. Photo: RonBailey (Getty Images)

10 Insanely Inventive Ways to Crack Open a Beer Bottle: That Don’t End With Janky Teeth

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.