Living / Culture / Entertainment / Food & Drink

Nostalgia Alert: Ghostbusters Cereal Hits Shelves Again Soon, We Still Haven’t Eaten All the Boxes We Got in the ‘80s

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: General Mills

If you somehow don’t already know, 1984’s Ghostbusters is a legendary paranormal comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. It follows the titular ghostbusters as they investigate ghostly sightings in New York City. It was such a hit that a follow-up called Ghostbusters: II was released in 1989. A female-driven 2016 reboot ruffled some feathers but was actually a pretty funny movie. This brings us to 2021. With Ghostbusters: Afterlife set to hit theatres (and streaming services) in November, General Mills is launching a nostalgic cereal to pay homage to this ’80s cult classic.

If you were around to watch Ghostbusters in the ’80s, you might remember that during that decade, there was a cereal made to pay tribute to the spooky movie. It had “crunch-bursting fruit flavor with marshmallow ghosts,” according to the wording on the box. Whoever made the 1980s cereal definitely missed a big opportunity as they didn’t include little Stay Puft Marshmallow Men in the cereal.

Sadly, it looks like General Mills also missed this opportunity as press releases state that the new iteration of the cereal also features fruit-flavored sweet corn puffs and ghost-shaped marshmallows. It does however add ectoplasm-shaped marshmallows that would make Slimer’s mouth water.

The limited-edition cereal will come in regular and family-sized boxes for a suggested retail price of $2.50 and $3.99, respectively. There’s no set date about when and where you’ll be able to buy this nostalgic cereal, but we’re definitely going to grab a box as soon as it hits shelves.

‘Hangxiety’ Is a Thing: Expert Says Partially Responsible For the Bedridden Netflix Binge After a Night of Drinking

10 Insanely Inventive Ways to Crack Open a Beer Bottle: That Don’t End With Janky Teeth

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.