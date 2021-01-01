Living / Food & Drink

Study on Aging Says Wine and Cheese Together May Be Good For Cognitive Health, If True We’re the Healthiest People Alive

by Christopher Osburn

New studies seem to come out every day and they always refute claims made by earlier studies. One study says red wine is good for your heart. The next says it isn’t. One study says chocolate is the key to happiness. The next says too much can lead to obesity. That’s why it’s always best to take the findings of a new food or drink study with a grain of proverbial salt. But we still get a little excited when a study is released that says our favorite food and drinks are good for us. We can live in denial that this study will actually stand up to scrutiny.

Such is the case with the new study out of Iowa State University. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the study was centered around determining how a diet can affect long term cognitive trajectories. They analyzed data from 1,787 British adults from 46 to 77 that was made available by the UK Biobank, a collection of genetic and health information.

Specifically, they studied those participants who took cognitive assessments and answered questions related to their diet. We won’t get into all of the details about what they found because, honestly, we’re only interested in one bit of information. They found that eating cheese, lamb, and drinking alcohol were beneficial to cognitive health. Salt was a bit of a problem, but when consumed in reasonable amounts, it’s not such a big deal.

In fact, of those foods and drinks, the researchers determined that cheese was the best food-related to the prevention of cognitive problems later in life. So, if you’re a fan of cheddar, swiss, gouda, or even brie, you’re in luck. Melt it in grilled cheese sandwiches, eat it with crackers, and chow it by the handful. Your brain will thank you. At least until the next study says otherwise.

