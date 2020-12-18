Fun / Cannabis / Weird News

CBD Doesn’t Impair Driving, Study Says Roll Down the Window to Clear Out All the Smoke

by Christopher Osburn

Cannabis is having its moment in the sun lately. Last week, The House passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana. It’s designed to lower the number of racially motivated drug arrests. If the bill passes in the Senate, it will remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and will also expunge federal convictions for non-violent weed-related offenses.

On top of that, the UN just removed cannabis from the list of dangerous and addictive drugs. But that’s not all in the weed world. A new study claims that CBD doesn’t impair driving.

It should be noted that the study didn’t involve a car full of college students who spent all afternoon smoking pot and playing video games before they realized they needed to make a Taco Bell run. The study, from the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics at the University of Sydney, that was conducted at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, was based on cannabidiol (CBD) when used for medical purposes only.

Also, not involved in the study was THC, the component that causes euphoria and does impair your ability to drive.

While no study will likely ever tell you that it’s OK to get in your car after sucking on a bong all afternoon while you binge-watch Stranger Things, at least you can feel secure that those CBD gummies, oil, and energy drinks are still okay for your stress and anxiety.

