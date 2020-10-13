Living / Cannabis / Food & Drink

PBR Goes Full Hipster With Cannabis Seltzer Drink (And Other Beer Companies Who Went Green With Weed)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)

In the last year, we’ve been inundated with what seems like 100 brands of hard seltzer. Why this fizzy, fruity alcoholic beverage exploded on the scene, we’ll never know. What we do know is that the beverage has reached a new pinnacle. And no, it’s not some new bizarre fall flavor. It’s the announcement of Pabst Labs, a recently formed licensed cannabis company from Pabst Blue Ribbon that’s set to roll out the first cannabis-infused seltzer.

While this seltzer will be non-alcoholic, it will be infused with THC and that sounds an awful lot better than dragon fruit-flavored White Claw. It also makes us think of some of the other beer brands who’ve launched their own weed-based brews. Check out some of our favorites below.

