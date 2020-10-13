PBR Goes Full Hipster With Cannabis Seltzer Drink (And Other Beer Companies Who Went Green With Weed)

In the last year, we’ve been inundated with what seems like 100 brands of hard seltzer. Why this fizzy, fruity alcoholic beverage exploded on the scene, we’ll never know. What we do know is that the beverage has reached a new pinnacle. And no, it’s not some new bizarre fall flavor. It’s the announcement of Pabst Labs, a recently formed licensed cannabis company from Pabst Blue Ribbon that’s set to roll out the first cannabis-infused seltzer.

While this seltzer will be non-alcoholic, it will be infused with THC and that sounds an awful lot better than dragon fruit-flavored White Claw. It also makes us think of some of the other beer brands who’ve launched their own weed-based brews. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/6 Ceria Grainwave This beer begins as an ale brewed with coriander and blood orange peel. The alcohol is then removed and it's infused with THC. That’s a buzz we could get behind. Photo: Ceria

2/6 Coalition Two Flowers IPA Unlike many cannabis-infused beers, Two Flowers actually contains 6 percent ABV. This subtly bitter, crisp, thirst-quenching beer is also infused with CBD. Photo: Coalition



3/6 Flying Dog Brewery Hop Chronic Made in collaboration with famed brewery Flying Dog and the Maryland Cannabis Commission, Hop Chronic is a non-alcoholic IPA that’s infused with THC. It was created as an alternative to smoking or vaping for medical marijuana patients. Photo: Flying Dog

4/6 General Washington's Secret Stash This beer from Dad & Dudes Brewery in Colorado (which recently closed due to COVID) is an IPA infused with 4.2 milligrams of CBD per bottle. It doesn’t contain THC, but we’d still give it a try. Photo: Dad & Dudes



5/6 Lagunitas Hi Fi Hops This zero-calorie, non-alcoholic beer is infused with both THC and CBD. With 5 milligrams of each, this brew was created to be sipped and provide a calming atmosphere. Photo: Lagunitas

6/6 New Frontier Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Brew This California-based brewery is making non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beers using nanotechnology. It’s designed to be the easiest, cleanest, fastest way to get each milligram of THC and CBD. Photo: New Frontier

