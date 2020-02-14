Crazy Cannabis Inventions Our Forefathers Really Missed Out on (To Celebrate President’s Day)

Four score and seven years ago, our forefathers actually used hemp as a practical crop to make things like rope, thread, and canvases. Since then we’ve endured the prohibition of marijuana and everything wonderful it can do. Luckily, this time is coming to an end as states across the country choose to legalize this wonderful plant, leading to many out-of-this-world cannabis innovations. The future is now and it’s high as hell, baby! Keep reading to find out the craziest inventions to hit the cannabis industry. Honor your forefathers this President’s Day by partaking in them.

Photo: selimaksan (Getty Images)

1/7 The Vape Imagine explaining to the founding fathers that we get high from an electric stick that warms a cannabis distillate. It would probably be the kind of nightmare only Bill and Ted could break to them. That said, being able to get high in public without having anyone complain makes vaping one of the modern miracles of the cannabis industry.

2/7 The Portable Bong First, there was the bong and there came Roll Uh Bowl, the portable bong. It's for stoners like our founding fathers, who want to get high as hell without hurting their precious throats before giving a big speech on the importance of democracy.

3/7 Weed Lube The men who created the concept of democracy would never believe we developed THC lube. Hell, they wouldn't even believe we let women have sex for pleasure. This is truly the final frontier.

4/7 Weed Wine We reached the final frontier by fusing together America's favorite pastimes: getting high and getting drunk. However, to do this without giving you and the founders of America the spins, the wine is de-alcoholized and then infused with THC so instead of a hangover, you sleep like a baby and wake up refreshed.



5/7 The Cannagar For those moments when a simple joint won't do and you need something that really packs a punch, turn to the Cannagar. You can now make them at home thanks to Purple Rose Supply's Cannagar Mold. Just pack it with green, let it sit and then smoke it like you're a founding father.

6/7 The Sublingual Strip Imagine telling the great men behind the modern concept of democracy that we get stoned from a tiny strip of paper. Hell, imagine telling them we get stoned most of the time. The future is so wild.

7/7 The Doob Tube Green Jay's next-level doob tube wows us as much as it would the men who founded this country. This durable, discreet, and reusable joint protection tube is even child-proof. The cap holds the joint in place so it doesn't bounce around and destroy the cannabis, man.

What weed contraption has revolutionized experiencing marijuana for you? Do you think the ex-presidents would also be as impressed? Let us know in the comments!

