Mandatory 420: The 10 Dankest Cannabis Drinks to Celebrate (As If It’s the Only Day People Like to Get Altered)

Photo: Lagunitas

If you don’t know what 420 then this isn’t the article for you. But, if you don’t know its history, keep reading. The reason for 420’s existence is a bit of a mystery. The most likely story surrounds a group of friends called “the Waldos” who hung out at Oakland’s San Rafael High School in the ’70s. They would meet at (you guessed it) 4:20 to get high.

This, apparently, is why people all over the country set aside time to smoke a joint or nibble on an edible at 4:20 pm. This practice is heightened on April 20 because it’s the only day to enjoy 420 all day long.

In recent years, the cannabis beverage market has exploded. To celebrate this most epic of holidays, we decided to list 10 of the dankest cannabis drinks to celebrate with. Check them all out below.

1/10 Artet A lot of cannabis-infused drinks are canned drinks or simple shots, but this expression is supposed to be enjoyed like (as the name states) a before-dinner drink. But, instead of alcohol, a shot of Artet contains 2.5mg of THC. Photo: Artet

2/10 Cann Cann touts itself as the first low-dose cannabis drink available in a can (hence the name). It comes in multiple flavors, but each can contains agave, juice, essential oils, carbonated water, and cannabis extract from California. Photo: Cann



3/10 Keef While many cannabis-infused beverages skew toward adult tastes, this expression is nostalgia in a can with a healthy dose of THC. It comes in two varieties (recreational with 10mg and medical with 50-100mg) and comes in childhood favorites flavors like Cola, Orange Kush, and Root Beer. Photo: Keef

4/10 Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops Lagunitas IPA (and all of its other hoppy brews) is one of our favorite beers. So, it should come as no surprise that we love its cannabis-infused version. The best part? It comes in multiple varieties with THC doses ranging from 2mg all the way up to 10mg. Photo: Lagunitas



5/10 Mad Lilly These spritzers are filled with everything you need for a perfect 4/20. It starts with all-natural fruit juices and sparkling water with an infusion of 5mp of THC and 5mg of CBD. Photo: Mad Lilly Spritzers

6/10 Nectr Part of the appeal of Nectr is the fact that on top of containing 10mg of THC per bottle, it’s also zero-calorie, no sugar, and vegan. It has less THC than many of the other brands on the market so it’s great for beginners. Photo: Nectr



7/10 Oh Hi Hard seltzer is taking the drinks world by storm. Oh Hi, instead of adding alcohol, added THC. It comes in a wide range of flavors with some containing CBD and other THC. Photo: Oh Hi

8/10 Recess It’s all there in the name. This can of whimsy is made with sparkling water that’s infused with hemp extract and other herbs. It comes in a variety of flavors including Peach Ginger, Blackberry Chai, and Coconut Lime. Photo: Recess



9/10 S*SHOTS Meant to be enjoyed in shot form (hence the moniker), each bottle of S*SHOTS is infused with 100mg of THC and various fruit juices. Photo: S*SHOTS

10/10 Wunder Touting itself as a “cannabis-infused sparkling beverage,” Wunder is subtly effervescent with light fruit flavors. Oh yea, it’s also packed with Delta-8 cannabinoids, CBD, and THC. Photo: Wunder

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.