The Secret Behind Making a Good ‘Skittlebrau,’ The Most Festive of Holiday Drinks

Photo: Fox

Surprisingly, it took until the ninth season of The Simpsons (in the episode “Bart Star”) before Homer bestowed upon the world an alcoholic beverage that combined both candy and beer. In an iconic scene in that episode, the portly patriarch of the Simpson family strolled into the Kwik-E-Mart and asked Apu Nahasapeemapetilon to give him some Skittlebrau, “that beer that has candy floating in it.” While we as viewers eagerly awaited this beverage, our hopes were quickly dashed by Apu who told Homer, “Such a product does not exist, sir.” Since he obviously dreamt up this drink, he asks for a six-pack and a couple of bags of Skittles instead.

Since we’re in the midst of the most candy-filled month of the year, we figured the time was right to tell you everything we know about Skittlebrau and maybe help you make some to enjoy yourself. Check out all the info below.

1/8 What is Skittlebrau? Simply put, Skittlebrau is a beer made from a combination of fruity Skittles candy and beer. Since Homer dreamt this product up, it’s unclear what beer he used or how many Skittles.

2/8 What beer should you use? While we can only assume that due to his drinking tendencies, Homer likely used a lager or pilsner for his beer, a stout, porter, or any darker beer would probably taste a lot better.



3/8 Can you use other candy instead? Well, it’s called “Skittlebrau” for a reason. Sure, you could use different candy but you’d have to call it “M&Mbrau” or “SnickersBrau” instead.

4/8 What does it taste like? Imagine what a beer with slowly melting Skittles bobbing around in it would taste like. Well, whatever you imagine is pretty much exactly what it tastes like. The weirdly sugary sweet highlights the flavors of the beer and gives you a very strange taste experience.



5/8 Is this the only reference to the drink? In the 10th season (episode 23 “Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo”) the drink can be seen for purchase at the 33¢ Store right near the “Cool Ranch Soda.” So, maybe Homer didn’t dream it up after all.

6/8 Where did it get its name? The writers of The Simpsons love a good portmanteau. This one is a combination of “Skittles” and “Brau”, the German word for “brew” or “beer.” We couldn’t think of a better name for this concoction than Skittlebrau.



7/8 How is it made? If you’re going to make Homer’s version, it’s really quite simple. The drink is literally made up of a pint of beer with Skittles dropped into it. If you make it at home, be sure to let the Skittles melt a little bit before taking a sip.

8/8 Can you actually buy it? Well, you can’t technically buy the beverage that Homer imbibed. But many breweries have tried their hand at creating a similar version. Dainton Brewery, Farmington Brewery, and Austin Beerworks to name a few. Photo: Dainton Brewery

