Twitter Trend Reimagines Popular Songs With ‘Simpsons’ References, We Can’t Decide Which Is Our Favorite So Here Are the Top 20

The Simpsons never gets old. Like the proverbial beat, it just goes on and on. Twitter recently revived the long-running animated series with a fun new hashtag called #TheSimpsonsASong. It encouraged users of the social media platform to take a song title and reimagine it as a Simpsons reference.

It’s as hard to choose a favorite among the ensuing musical mashups as it is to choose a favorite song, period, or a favorite Simpsons episode. Instead of attempting to narrow the selections down to one, or even ranking them, we pulled the top 20 most clever and entertaining Simpsons song references.

Cover Photo: 20th Century Fox

I’ll be Homer for Christmas #TheSimpsonsASong — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 9, 2021

Total Eclipse of the Bart #TheSimpsonsASong — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 9, 2021

#TheSimpsonsASong Sweet Homer Alabama — Mr X (@IcelandicSexGod) June 9, 2021

Burns Baby Burns #TheSimpsonsASong — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 9, 2021

#TheSimpsonsASong

NelSon of a Preacher Man

– Dusty Springfield

#241 pic.twitter.com/RhvcSXoedZ — Gaviscon’ insane (@stgavalot) June 8, 2021

#TheSimpsonsASong D’oh! go breaking my heart pic.twitter.com/fW8S16j6xp — Lisa Vaxxed to the Max ~ From the 313 (@lisamarie1222) June 8, 2021

How much is that Maggie in the window#TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/VaqwVrXWVn — Nickey George (@GeorgeNickey) June 8, 2021