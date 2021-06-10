Culture / Entertainment / Music
Simpsons

Twitter Trend Reimagines Popular Songs With ‘Simpsons’ References, We Can’t Decide Which Is Our Favorite So Here Are the Top 20

by Mandatory Editors

The Simpsons never gets old. Like the proverbial beat, it just goes on and on. Twitter recently revived the long-running animated series with a fun new hashtag called #TheSimpsonsASong. It encouraged users of the social media platform to take a song title and reimagine it as a Simpsons reference.

It’s as hard to choose a favorite among the ensuing musical mashups as it is to choose a favorite song, period, or a favorite Simpsons episode. Instead of attempting to narrow the selections down to one, or even ranking them, we pulled the top 20 most clever and entertaining Simpsons song references.

Cover Photo: 20th Century Fox