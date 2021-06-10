Twitter Trend Reimagines Popular Songs With ‘Simpsons’ References, We Can’t Decide Which Is Our Favorite So Here Are the Top 20
The Simpsons never gets old. Like the proverbial beat, it just goes on and on. Twitter recently revived the long-running animated series with a fun new hashtag called #TheSimpsonsASong. It encouraged users of the social media platform to take a song title and reimagine it as a Simpsons reference.
It’s as hard to choose a favorite among the ensuing musical mashups as it is to choose a favorite song, period, or a favorite Simpsons episode. Instead of attempting to narrow the selections down to one, or even ranking them, we pulled the top 20 most clever and entertaining Simpsons song references.
Cover Photo: 20th Century Fox
I’ll be Homer for Christmas #TheSimpsonsASong
— Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 9, 2021
Total Eclipse of the Bart #TheSimpsonsASong
— Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 9, 2021
#TheSimpsonsASong Sweet Homer Alabama
— Mr X (@IcelandicSexGod) June 9, 2021
Burns Baby Burns #TheSimpsonsASong
— Kelly Kass (@KelKass) June 9, 2021
You Otto Know #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/HN03a2JIUq
— Lisa Lemon (@mseric21) June 8, 2021
#TheSimpsonsASong
NelSon of a Preacher Man
– Dusty Springfield
#241 pic.twitter.com/RhvcSXoedZ
— Gaviscon’ insane (@stgavalot) June 8, 2021
D’oh! go breaking my heart pic.twitter.com/fW8S16j6xp
— Lisa Vaxxed to the Max ~ From the 313 (@lisamarie1222) June 8, 2021
Burning Down the Milhouse pic.twitter.com/Ugfm6serRl
— ItsMeHelen (@ItsMeHelenMary) June 8, 2021
Apu let the dogs out. #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/V35qSLbRDM
— Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) June 8, 2021
Willie Jean #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/u8oFiST5ep
— Edward J Thomas (@UnknownWr1ter) June 8, 2021
I get by with Santa’s Little Helper my friend…#TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/14RvimTEBE
— (@laughingskull59) June 8, 2021
Lenny and the jets #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/oJu5ogqgeY
— Michael Strachson (@strachson1) June 8, 2021
#TheSimpsonsASong
The Bart Goes On pic.twitter.com/3NOeYepgPp
— Alan LaCerra, Esq. (@AlanLaCerra) June 8, 2021
Maggie May #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/2NFG0DcuEV
— Robyn with a “y” not an “i” (@robyndwoskin) June 8, 2021
D’oh What a Night #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/pWBMAMtC2p
— Lorna (@mysterytour9) June 8, 2021
#TheSimpsonsASong
This Is How a Part Breaks pic.twitter.com/O3NpfQaOwH
— Alan LaCerra, Esq. (@AlanLaCerra) June 8, 2021
How much is that Maggie in the window#TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/VaqwVrXWVn
— Nickey George (@GeorgeNickey) June 8, 2021
Send In Crusty The Clown. #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/HAH5pVtR5p
— Primrose Parade (@ParadePrimrose) June 8, 2021
What if Todd was one of us #TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/Hp3LGKtPWH
— Alun Johnstone (@Lordaldo) June 8, 2021
The Skinner takes it all.
#TheSimpsonsASong pic.twitter.com/zFKQxN7lMu
— Kung-Fu Hamster (@1ClawPunch) June 8, 2021