Mandatory Twitter Trends: #AddBaconToAFilm Is Our Favorite Funny Trending Hashtag Right Now
Bacon and movies. They’re two of our biggest guilty pleasures (that we hardly feel guilty at all about). But we never thought to combine the two (outside of the obvious Kevin Bacon or Babe references) until now.
Thanks to a new hashtag trending on Twitter, the world of entertainment has a tasty new edge to it. That’s because #AddBaconToAMovie is encouraging social media users to swap out words in their favorite movie titles with references to crispy fried pork.
Why we didn’t think of doing this sooner, we don’t know. But we are all here for it, and now we’re not only craving some of those delicious pig sticks but we also want to revisit these iconic films. See the hilarious tweets that have us squealing like little porkers below.
Cover Photo: Miramax Films
Pork shank redemption #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/FQKpVk82ao
— Gary Smith (@Biglurp1) July 14, 2021
#AddBaconToAFilm “frankly my dear, i don’t give a ham” pic.twitter.com/reyobe70AX
— Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) July 14, 2021
#AddBaconToAFilm Reservoir Pigs pic.twitter.com/geocCFhPF0
— Rushy (@rushna24) July 14, 2021
BLT – The extra terrestrial #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/EkF6LGrihX
— Saoirse Williams / Saoirse Iníon Nic Pharthaláin. (@SaoirseWilliams) July 14, 2021
Bacon Grease #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/pSh5ZIsepU
— SaRcAsM!i!i! (@Prepare4Sarcasm) July 14, 2021
#AddBaconToAFilm an American werewolf in lardon pic.twitter.com/L33qfV4oL3
— GeoffTheSonOfGeoff (@GeoffTheSonOGef) July 14, 2021
Fry Hard #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/obcTovzHoi
— realTT (@TrevorGraennlab) July 14, 2021
Mars Attacks Kevin
“We come in bacon! We come in bacon!”#AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/cDCDCoIy9l
— Tomi Ahonen Still Confident Reinstated 007 In Aug (@tomiahonen) July 14, 2021
The Pig Lebowski #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/sIx7zZ6CBC
— Sean O’Connor (@NeonRacoons) July 14, 2021
Pork Fiction #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/H7ir5UoIPw
— Ian Kelley (@IanPKelley91) July 14, 2021
#AddBaconToAFilm
Bacon to the Future pic.twitter.com/iHlLfxQ29D
— JimmyN (@JZMNOB) July 14, 2021
The Fryin’ King
#AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/BRJKS435uj
— Sean Ramsden (@SeanRamsden) July 14, 2021
The Porky Horror Butcher Show#AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/rCSGlJkdZP
— Kim (@Kimpossibillity) July 14, 2021
Rasher Hour #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/6RA4mylIFh
— Saoirse Williams / Saoirse Iníon Nic Pharthaláin. (@SaoirseWilliams) July 14, 2021
The Boar Identity pic.twitter.com/QhAR37b8rP
— Sow a New Mentality (@AndreaMacNary) July 14, 2021
#AddBaconToAFilm The Hog pic.twitter.com/Es0Z8Sf5aX
— Justme (@Ladyfish666) July 14, 2021
Big Truffle in Little China pic.twitter.com/AixSXnig92
— Sow a New Mentality (@AndreaMacNary) July 14, 2021
#AddBaconToAFilm
Rosemary’s Bacon pic.twitter.com/Fi1wB65njz
— In 10 tional (@UHazy2) July 14, 2021
the bacon king #AddBaconToAFilm pic.twitter.com/lmq3lNrkXi
— Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 14, 2021
Baconless in Seattle #AddBaconToAFilm
— Trudy B vaccinated (@trudytalk) July 14, 2021
Jurassic Pork…#AddBaconToAFilm
— (@laughingskull59) July 14, 2021