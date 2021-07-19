Mandatory Funniest Tweets About Timothy Chalamet and the Cast of Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ at Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is back, and celebrities are bringing their A-game to the red carpet. Well, kind of. Depends on the celebrity. Case in point: the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film, The French Dispatch, was in the social media spotlight after the above photo of Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray started circulating on the interwebs.

Chalamet looked like a laid-back pun rocker, Anderson was dressed to impress (but someone forgot to notify him to comb his hair), Swinton was polished and poised in a bright blue suit, and Murray showed off his quirky side with an ensemble that’d make your retired dad proud. What a bunch of oddballs.

Twitter couldn’t help but see the pic as a metaphor for other foursomes, scenarios, and archetypes. These are the funniest tweets about the cast of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch at Cannes Film Festival.

Cover Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

the bends, ok computer, kid a, amnesiac pic.twitter.com/UYNdveJQih — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 14, 2021

troye sivan, beck, david bowie, brian wilson pic.twitter.com/t2doU13xVQ — Keifer (@DannyVegito) July 15, 2021

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I’ll dress after Zoom, how I’ll actually dress after Zoom pic.twitter.com/RKcxaX8Nmt — Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) July 15, 2021

Mad Max, Road Warrior, Fury Road and Beyond Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/LodMUQgsaC — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) July 15, 2021

2016 Bernie, 2020 Biden, 2016 Hillary, 2020 Yang pic.twitter.com/s5FNi7YnWc — Evan Brown (@evanbrown20) July 15, 2021

Four types, literature festival edition: bestselling enfant terrible, mid-career midlister, hotshot editor who has their own imprint now, crime writer who got famous 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/JPlRX4mLPd — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) July 14, 2021

Free verse, Villanelle, Ekphrastic, Limerick pic.twitter.com/DGMR0MJQk9 — Tyne Daile Sumner (@tynedaile) July 14, 2021

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021

College kid , First job , Last job , Retiree . pic.twitter.com/KDwTJb1iFC — Keiron (@RealKeiron) July 16, 2021

IPA, craft cocktail, pinot noir, alka seltzer. pic.twitter.com/jhkBeCQvFV — Derin James (@DerinJames1) July 15, 2021