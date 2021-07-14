Bella Hadid’s Bare Breasts Covered By Necklace at Cannes Makes Britney at 2000 VMAs Look Like an Altar Girl
Talk about a fashion statement. Model Bella Hadid made jaws drop when she appeared at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a get-up the likes of which we’ve never seen on the red carpet before.
She was wearing a long-sleeved black dress that by style standards was pretty boring – except that the front panel was completely cut out, exposing her breasts – or they would have been exposed if she hadn’t been wearing an intricate, brass necklace shaped like lungs that (barely) kept her boobs contained.
We have designer Daniel Roseberry to thank for this fashion feat. He designed the piece for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection and titled it “golden trompe l’œil lungs with rhinestones.” For those who didn’t take French in high school, “trompe l’œil” means a visual trick that makes your eyes perceive a flat or painted object as three-dimensional.
The necklace looks rather heavy, and we can only imagine how relieved Hadid must have been to remove it at the end of the night. We only wish we could’ve been there with her…
Cover Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor (Getty Images)
