Val Kilmer Asks Twitter to Weigh In on Whether Batman Does Oral (And Holy Moly Batman, It’s a Lot to Swallow)

Val Kilmer got tongues wagging this week when he posed the question “Does he or doesn’t he?” in a now-viral tweet that included a GIF of the actor as Batman saying, “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine…” to his co-star, Nicole Kidman, as Catwoman.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

The question was in reference to the Caped Crusader and his rumored aversion to cunnilingus. Apparently, the creators of the animated spinoff Harley Quinn say they were told to cut a scene where the Dark Knight goes down on Catwoman because “heroes don’t do that.”

“In this third season of ‘Harley,’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Harley Quinn executive producer and co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” the show exec said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ “

The concern wasn’t that Batman was afraid to delve into Catwoman’s love cave but that a cunnilingus-loving superhero wouldn’t sell well as a children’s toy.

Twitter was more than willing to throw its two cents into the discussion – and the consensus seemed to be that the Defender of Gotham was unquestionably a muff-diver.

Something tells me he does pic.twitter.com/nNgUaa4nqr — Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) June 16, 2021

Of course he does pic.twitter.com/L5FKAblUNx — Jedi Nate Rider, he/they (@JediN8) June 17, 2021

The yays have it. Now if only we could get the proof on film.

