Nicole Kidman Tapped to Play Lucile Ball in Amazon’s ‘I Love Lucy’ Flick

Redheads have to stick together. That’s why actress Nicole Kidman is the perfect pick to play Lucille Ball in a forthcoming film about the I Love Lucy star.

The movie, titled Being the Ricardos, focuses on the relationship between Ball and her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. Javier Bardem is currently the name being bantered about for that role. Academy Award-winning director Alan Sorkin is already on board for the film from Amazon Studios.

For those unfamiliar, I Love Lucy was a TV sitcom that ran in the ‘50s and starred real-life spouses Ball and Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. The storyline followed the New York housewife as she attempted to break into showbiz alongside her bandleader husband. It was the most-watched show in the U.S. for the majority of its six-season run.

Deadline, which broke the news of the feature film, said it is “set during one production week of I Love Lucy — Monday table read through Friday audience filming — when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.”

For those who adored I Love Lucy when it was on the air, this will hopefully be a fun walk down memory lane. For the rest of us (i.e. anyone under 50 years old), it will be a fresh introduction to what has long been considered America’s first TV family.

