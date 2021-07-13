Mandatory Funniest Memes of ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot First Look

Sex and the City has always known how to get people talking…but the latest chatter isn’t exactly flattering. In case you missed it, star Sarah Jessica Parker posted the first look from the HBO series’ reboot on Instagram recently.

It featured Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, all decked out in designer duds parading down a New York street. Of course, there was one key character missing: the slutty Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, who refused to be a part of the show’s reunion.

Fans must have been missing the fourth gal pal because the image of the SATC threesome by acclaimed photographer Craig Blankenhorn was suddenly the subject of much mockery as people Photoshopped in additional cast members. The pic became an unstoppable meme on the internet, and Twitter users in particular were laughing their asses off about it. And Just Like That (a key phrase from the original series lifted for the reboot’s title), we rounded up the funniest memes of the Sex and the City reboot first look.

Cover Photo: @Krahman333 (Twitter)

Pretend It’s A Sex and the City Reboot pic.twitter.com/cFL4LwdzXk — Khaleel Rahman (@Krahman333) July 10, 2021

And just like that, we were back in the habit pic.twitter.com/OSRspTzhP4 — Kevin Zak (@KevinJZak) July 9, 2021

And then I realized, with New York City under water, was my love life drowning too? pic.twitter.com/nmTCuI5OG7 — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) July 10, 2021

And Just Like that… pic.twitter.com/bLjF8UarWp — Tim Murray (@TMurray06) July 10, 2021

And just like that… huge savings pic.twitter.com/3Lo98KVrUM — Meecham Whitson Meriweather (@MediumSizeMeech) July 9, 2021

And just like that… Wendy and the City pic.twitter.com/MKc1o6Kjde — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 9, 2021

And just like that, pic.twitter.com/cTUg1mbVNn — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) July 9, 2021

*Kristen Bell Voice* And Just Like That… pic.twitter.com/vpQLypvJbP — eric eidelstein (@ericeidelstein) July 9, 2021

I thought they’d never call pic.twitter.com/Fn3OLR09q8 — Andrew McCarthy (@AndrewTMcCarthy) July 11, 2021

And just like that, my Aunt Sally was in Americky with some other antiques. pic.twitter.com/mBh0Z7tSDB — Mr Worzel Gummidge (@WHGummidge) July 10, 2021

And just like that pic.twitter.com/6sgw0c4uR5 — hel (@HeckenButcher) July 10, 2021

And Just like That.. pic.twitter.com/iqrYcedCPn — did you see the Bluefish?//C’s (@Mozarhelacprm) July 10, 2021