‘Hocus Pocus’ Canned Wine Is Here, Get Yourself Sarah Jessica Plastered

The only thing better than a Halloween movie marathon is a boozy Halloween movie marathon. And what better way to celebrate spooky season than with some canned wine made in the image of a Halloween movie cult classic?

We’re talking about Hocus Pocus, the witch-themed comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Now, the 1993 Disney film has spawned a line of canned wine. The portable vino is the result of a collaboration between Eliqs Beverages & Design Shop and wine-maker Besa mi Vino. The drinks come in rosé and white wine varieties and clock in at 12.5 percent ABV.

The rosé, which has hints of cherries, dried roses, and lychee, comes in three different blood-red cans featuring the faces of the Sanderson sisters: Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. The white wine comes in dark blue cans that read “I put a spell on you, and now you’re wine” around the shadows of the sisters on a full moon backdrop.

Photo: Besa Mi Vino

Six-packs of the brew (the equivalent of two wine bottles) will set you back $36. Proceeds from the wine go to the New York Restoration Project which supports parks and community gardens throughout New York City. So go ahead, get your drink on and know that not only are you making your Halloween better, you’re helping beautify NYC! That’s scary cool.

Cover Photo: Besa Mi Vino

