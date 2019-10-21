Brutally Honest Movie Review: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Isn’t Nearly What It Used to Be

The plot burns virgins at the stake and doesn't make any sense.

We first meet the Sanderson sisters (Winifred, Sarah, and Mary) in Salem, Massachusetts, on Oct. 31, 1693. The witches kidnap a little girl, Emily, and suck away her youth in order to make themselves young. Emily’s older brother, Thackery, tries to stop this from happening but is instead turned into an immortal black cat. Thackery’s father and his drinking buddies then hang the witches, but not before Winifred casts a spell that will ensure their resurrection on Allhallows Eve (via a virgin and a candle).

We assume this is all supposed to happen during the Salem witch trials; however, those hearings were over by May of 1693. This small inaccuracy serves as the foundation for all the nonsensical things that follow.