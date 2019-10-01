RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Movies of the Last 20 Years

12. 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'

Schwarzenegger stepped on the scene with the power of a thousand Austrians in Conan The Barbarian and Conan The Destroyer. But it was the Terminator franchise that put him on the map. Terminator 2: Judgment Day was easily the best in the expanding and seemingly never-ending series. What's better than Schwarzenegger as an android assassin sent from the future to kill a teenager? How about Schwarzenegger coming back in the sequel as the good guy assassin to hunt down a liquid metal T-1000 assassin while delivering the finest action movie one-liners ever written?