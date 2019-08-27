Eddie Murphy Is Back! Set to Host ‘SNL’ (Expects Us to Forget ‘Nutty Professor’ and ‘Dr. Dolittle’ Movies)

Besides the recent trailer for Dolemite, Eddie Murphy is back in a number of reinvigorated comedy properties, sequels Beverly Hills Cop 4, Coming to America 2 and Triplets, a Shrek spinoff. All of the movie news came right before Murphy announced he’ll be returning to Saturday Night Live to host for the first time since 1984, save for the SNL 40th anniversary show in which he barely spoke, shortly after his major hit comedy special Delirious came out. Murphy is also rumored to be returning to stand-up, most likely with Netflix for an “undetermined number of specials” that could pay him close to $70 million, reportedly more than both Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. And of this comes on with the contingency that we forget he ever did two Dr. Dolittle movies, Daddy Daycare and two Nutty Professor movies. Here are our general reactions to the Eddie Murphy news…

