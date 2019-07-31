RANKED! 9 TV Cartoon Villains We Absolutely Love to Hate

A wise 10-year-old once said that “a cartoon hero is only as good as his villain.” That same kid also believed that “sour patched candies” were the sixth major food group, but they did have a point. Every cartoon series that was worth putting your video game controller down had a big baddie with evil plans and a trademark quote or laugh that had a special place in our hearts. Let’s take a look back at the cartoon villains we loved to hate.

Cover Photo: Mattel

1/9 9. Shredder If there wasn't reason enough to hate the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' biggest foe, he was a fan of "weird pizza."

2/9 8. Skeletor The self-proclaimed "Overload of Evil" had a black heart and silver tongue that has found a second life as meme machine.

3/9 7. Mumm-Ra An undead, immortal self-proclaimed "ever-living source of evil" put more fear in the ThunderCats than cucumbers.

4/9 6. The Joker There have been some legendary portrayals of arguably the GOAT of villains, but Mark Hamill perfected the sociopathic clown's chilling laugh like no other.



5/9 5. Vegeta This Saiyan prince had big Ballz, evolving from a villain to antihero to hero.

6/9 4. Cobra Commander This evil terrorist had the cult of personality thanks to voice actor Christopher Collins who also was behind Starscream from the Transformers animated series.

7/9 3. Megatron The lead Decepticon put the "mega" in megalomaniac.

8/9 2. Gargamel Yes, Gargamel is a proud "Smurfnapper," but you kind of felt sorry for this balding, lifelong bachelor who lived with a cat.



9/9 1. Mr. Burns Mr. Burns perfectly plays "the man" to Homer Simpson's working-class "everyman."

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.