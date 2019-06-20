Best ‘90s Cartoons If You Were Born Yesterday (Or This Millennium)

You don’t have to be a ’90s kid to appreciate the best cartoons of that era. Animators broke the mold of with three-dimensional characters, all-ages humor, and cutting-edge toon-age. The expansion of original programming on cable channels like Nickelodeon, the Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network allowed animators to play in a bigger and deeper sandbox, taking more chances in style and storylines. The results produced some of the most influential cartoons of all time. Here’s a look back at the best ’90s cartoons, many of whom have been re-released on your favorite streaming channels.

1/10 'Animaniacs' (1993-1998) This Steven Spielberg-produced variety show was like Looney Tunes for the ADD generation.

2/10 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995) Batman fan boys could argue that this animated series was the closest adaptation to the DC Comics' character until the Christopher Nolan trilogy came along.

3/10 'Pinky and the Brain' (1995-1998) An animated show about two genetically enhanced mice (one who sounds like Orson Welles) who scheme to take over the world was one of the first cartoons that adults could appreciate, too.

4/10 'Doug' (1991-1994) Doug was basically Charlie Brown for a softer, kinder generation.



5/10 'Beavis and Butt-Head' (1993-2001) Iconic animated series changed MTV from music videos to a real deal cable network (for better or worse).

6/10 'Daria' (1997-2002) This bespectacled grunge hero was the antithesis of the rude, crude Beavis and Butt-Head.

7/10 'Rugrats' (1990-2006) A world seen through the eyes of babies was not only genius and hilarious, but also surprisingly tenderhearted, which explains its long run.

8/10 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992-1997) You could argue that this solid animated series was better than the hit-or-miss movie adaptations in capturing Marvel's mutant underdogs.



9/10 'Gargoyles' (1994-1997) We guarantee that a lot of Game of Thrones fans grew up on this dark, romantic fantasy series that was way ahead of its time.

10/10 'The Powerpuff Girls' (1998-2005) Today's female empowerment movement can be traced back to this super-powered sisterhood.

