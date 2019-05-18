12 Best Twitter Reactions to Robert Pattinson Playing Batman

It’s been said that “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Unfortunately, Batman fans have not heeded this advice.

When Michael Keaton was cast as Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film, fans were outraged. Audiences again voiced their disapproval in the ‘00s, when Heath Ledger was cast in the pivotal role of The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s film, The Dark Knight. Ben Affleck also caught flak after being cast as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman.

Now, we’ve learned that Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to don the cape and cowl. Because history repeats itself, people are flipping out. These are the 12 best Twitter reactions to the Robert Pattinson as Batman casting.

Robert Pattinson meeting with all the rest of the British actors taking all the American superhero roles: pic.twitter.com/c5evHk4gi1 — Caped Informer (@CapedInformer) May 17, 2019

Folks are out here using Twilight to shit on Robert Pattinson like he doesn’t hate those movies a million times more than y’all do, lmao — Renfamous⭐️ (@renfamous) May 17, 2019

.@JenAshleyWright: Why is Robert Pattinson trending, what did he do? Me: He’s gonna play Batman! Jen: What’s his superpower, being sad? Me: …….. LITERALLY YES. — Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) May 17, 2019

DC & Warner Bros :

Twilight star Robert Pattinson will play the role as the next Batman. Marvel fans : pic.twitter.com/9kBFcrSrCQ — Widas 🐊 (@WidasSatyo) May 17, 2019

Wow. I am getting a whole heap of prayers for Robert Pattinson to not be the new Batman. I got the same prayers for Heath Ledger to not be The Joker. And Gal Gadot not to be Wonder Woman. And Michael Keaton not to be Batman. So… no. Good luck Robert. JC x pic.twitter.com/3TmzynvmOL — Jesus Christ (@ResurrectedDude) May 17, 2019

“Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be the next Batman” Me: pic.twitter.com/bMzKKVqpuP — ⚡️Joey ⚡️ (@Stowejoseph13) May 17, 2019

Me after finding out that Robert Pattinson may be the new Batman… 😅 pic.twitter.com/C5iXbZHItA — Chris Wong-Swenson #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@nexuspong) May 17, 2019

robert pattinson to armie hammer pic.twitter.com/fl9dSnABAF — leah (@keanurvs) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson didn’t act his ass off in independent films for the last few years for y’all to freak out because he played a sparkly vampire 10 years ago. Pattinson will do a solid job as #Batman under the direction of Matt Reeves. Hell. Nolan even wants to work with him. — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson, 32 years old, had the chance to become a wizard in Harry Potter, a vampire in Twilight, and now a fucking superhero in Batman? The man's living my dreams. pic.twitter.com/TuKMum24YU — easier 🌊 (@holmesboca) May 17, 2019

"Robert Pattinson as Batman?! You mean the Twilight guy?!?" "Heath Ledger as The Joker?! The Brokeback Mountain guy?!?" pic.twitter.com/rkhxyfNeWv — All Hallows Steve (@Insane_Stephen) May 17, 2019

Because no one asked: No, Robert Pattinson is not who I would’ve picked to play Batman. Yes, I love that the internet is already losing its collective mind over it. Learn from the past, people. This happens every time. Every. Time. — Jamie “BatRaider” Druley (@BatRaider3960) May 17, 2019

